Commandant bans operation of supermarkets in two Armenian cities for six hours

Based on the records drawn up after monitoring conducted on April 1 and 2, the Commandant of Armenia has decided to ban the operation of branches (supermarkets) belonging to economic operators and operating in Yerevan and Kapan for six hours. The Commandant has also assigned Head of the Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia Hakob Avagyan to make sure the economic operators are notified about the decision and has assigned Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan to ensure full oversight over fulfillment of the requirements in the decision.