News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Commandant bans operation of supermarkets in two Armenian cities for six hours
Commandant bans operation of supermarkets in two Armenian cities for six hours
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Based on the records drawn up after monitoring conducted on April 1 and 2, the Commandant of Armenia has decided to ban the operation of branches (supermarkets) belonging to economic operators and operating in Yerevan and Kapan for six hours. The Commandant has also assigned Head of the Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia Hakob Avagyan to make sure the economic operators are notified about the decision and has assigned Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan to ensure full oversight over fulfillment of the requirements in the decision.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
HRW on amendments to Armenian law: It restricts privacy amid COVID-19 fight
“The amendments impose restrictions on the right to privacy…
 Armenian MP on government support to small and medium-sized enterprises
Prices of products are going up, citizens are...
 List of goods exempt from customs duty for import into EEU countries approved
“To reduce the economic consequences of the...
 Armenia PM considers actions to promote agricultural production
Once again, the Prime Minister attached importance to...
 Armenia Commandant restricts export of certain products, including to EEU countries
Governed by the Armenian government’s decision on declaring a...
 CNBC: Beijing strengthens its soft power amid COVID-19 pandemic
“This is the first international crisis where China is actively taking a global leadership role…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos