Yerevan Mayor appears after long silence, shows new garbage disposal and sanitation facility
Yerevan Mayor appears after long silence, shows new garbage disposal and sanitation facility
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


After a long silence, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan went live on Facebook and showed the new garbage disposal and sanitation facility.

“This is a totally new facility. Most of the truck drivers are disposing garbage. These days they are disposing garbage day and night, and it’s quite difficult since, as you know, the coronavirus stays on items and garbage, and our workers are putting their lives and health on the line.”

It has already been a long time since the media and members of the opposition factions of the Council of Elders of Yerevan have been sounding the alarm that Mayor Hayk Marutyan has been isolated and hasn’t been fully performing his duties since the spread of the coronavirus.
Հայերեն
