Armenian MP: National minorities representatives can take 4-day unpaid leave for holidays

Representatives of national minorities in Armenia will be able to take a four-day, unpaid leave to celebrate their respective national holidays, if they give proper reasoning. This is what author of the bill on making supplements to the Labor Code, deputy of the My Step faction Rustam Bakoyan declare during a discussion on the bill today.
According to him, representatives of national minorities have the right to enhance their interpersonal and group relations that characterize their respective cultures and traditions.
There are 11 national minorities registered and actually residing in Armenia.
After the discussion, the deputies approved the bill.