Armenia PM states reasons for inflation

It’s not like the prices of all products have gone up. For instance, the prices of petrol and diesel have dropped, and the prices of many foods have remained the same. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said while answering citizens’ questions today.
When asked why the government isn’t controlling inflation, Pashinyan said the following: “Yes, the government can control inflation, but this may lead to the disappearance of products in stores. Yes, the government needs to follow and make sure people don’t gain major profits. I accept the fact that the government needs to take measures to make sure inflation is under control or is logical,” Pashinyan said and noted that the conduct of consumers also has an impact on the prices.
“I hold discussions on the price of ginger almost every day. I wanted to understand why the price of ginger is going up. Later, a citizen sent me a letter with a video showing that ginger saves a person from getting infected with COVID-19 100%, and this made it clear why everyone is rushing to buy ginger and why the prices started going up,” the Prime Minister said.