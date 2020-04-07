Armenian official: Authorities don't run statistics on cases of teachers infected with COVID-19

The government doesn’t run statistics on separate cases of teachers infected with coronavirus. This is what Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Zhanna Andreasyan told reporters today.

According to her, in some sense, the release of these statistics may be considered release of personal data, but, in any case, there is no need to run these statistics.

Andreasyan also recalled the cases of contacts that a student of a school in Etchmiadzin had had after testing positive for coronavirus and added that the government had taken all the necessary measures and had even isolated people. However, the deputy minister fell short of stating that one of the main reasons for the outbreak of coronavirus in Etchmiadzin was the government’s decision to resume classes on schools on March 9 in order to not cancel the campaign for a referendum to make amendments to a particular article of the Constitution.