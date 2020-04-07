Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan ready to attend parliament special committee hearing on April 16

YEREVAN. – Office of the Third President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday sent an official letter to Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense and Security—and of the special Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016, in response to a letter he had sent to Sargsyan. His office informs about this.
The letter from Sargsyan’s office states, in particular, that although the third president is not legally obliged to attend the hearings of this special committee, he has no problem presenting details about the military aggression which Azerbaijan had unleashed in April 2016.
The third president’s office also informed that Sargsyan considers it expedient to visit the aforementioned special committee after the end of the current state of emergency in Armenia, but provided that a copy of the recording of this hearing be provided to the third president after the hearing, if such a recording is planned; otherwise, to give an opportunity for recording this hearing.
The response of the Office of the Third President of the Republic of Armenia also states that Serzh Sargsyan is ready to visit this special committee on April 16.