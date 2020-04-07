Armenia Police to conduct official investigation of incident in Sisian

Upon the assignment of Chief of Police of Armenia Arman Sargsyan, police will conduct an official investigation into the incident that took place in Sisian, based on the Facebook post of deputy of the Bright Armenia Party Srbuhi Grigoryan, as reported the news service of the Police of Armenia.
On her Facebook page, the deputy had written that the acting police chief of Sisian had used violence against citizens, and three citizens had been beaten (one is a member of the Council of Elders of Sisian and the other is a 68-year-old citizen). All three have been hospitalized.