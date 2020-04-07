Russian army's specialists arrive in Armenia with mobile laboratory for COVID-19 checkups

Within the scope of cooperation with the Armed Forces of Russia and in accordance with the agreement reached between Ministers of Defense of Armenia and Russia Davit Tonoyan and Sergey Shoygu, a team of specialists of the Armed Forces of Russia has just arrived in Armenia to help organize prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus and implementation of the anti-epidemic measures, as well as share experience and practical knowledge. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.
“The team has come with a mobile laboratory and a sanitizing system to conduct coronavirus checkups. The systems, which will be at the disposal of the Ministry of Defense, will help the ministry conduct checkups for the personnel of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Russian 102nd Military Base stationed in Armenia.
The checkups for the target groups will really help organize implementation of the preventive measures and significantly increase effectiveness of the anti-epidemic measures.”