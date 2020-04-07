News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Russian army's specialists arrive in Armenia with mobile laboratory for COVID-19 checkups
Russian army's specialists arrive in Armenia with mobile laboratory for COVID-19 checkups
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Within the scope of cooperation with the Armed Forces of Russia and in accordance with the agreement reached between Ministers of Defense of Armenia and Russia Davit Tonoyan and Sergey Shoygu, a team of specialists of the Armed Forces of Russia has just arrived in Armenia to help organize prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus and implementation of the anti-epidemic measures, as well as share experience and practical knowledge. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

“The team has come with a mobile laboratory and a sanitizing system to conduct coronavirus checkups. The systems, which will be at the disposal of the Ministry of Defense, will help the ministry conduct checkups for the personnel of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Russian 102nd Military Base stationed in Armenia.

The checkups for the target groups will really help organize implementation of the preventive measures and significantly increase effectiveness of the anti-epidemic measures.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Minister: Resident of Artsakh with coronavirus transported to Yerevan
According to Baghiryan, he made the decision to...
 Armenia Armavir Province governor: 80 citizens with coronavirus, over 300 self-isolated
Governor of Armavir Province Hambardzum Matevosyan today...
 10 citizens with coronavirus at Gyumri Infection Hospital, 3 recovered
Petrosyan also informed that there are also...
 Young Turk protecting himself from COVID-19 with polyethylene bag over his head
A young man attracted everyone’s attention in central...
 Armenia President wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
President Sarkissian wished Johnson health...
 Abkhazia closing border with Russia due to COVID-19
Abkhazia is closing its border with Russia due...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos