CSTO to develop joint measures against possible aggravation of COVID-19 situation

The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will work out measures of collective response in case of a sharp deterioration of the epidemiological situation due to the spread of COVID-19 in the CSTO zone, spokesman for the CSTO Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA following the telephone conversations between CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and secretaries of the Security Councils of the CSTO member states, including Belarus, on April 3, reports BELTA.

The parties exchanged views on the epidemiological situation in each member state and measures taken to counteract the spread of the coronavirus and minimize its consequences. “The parties agreed to continue consultations to develop measures of collective response in case of a sharp deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the CSTO area,” the spokesperson said.

It was stated that the situation in the CSTO countries is under control. “The effectiveness of such control is achieved through the timely application of restrictive and preventive measures taken by governments, healthcare structures, sanitary and epidemiological supervision bodies and competent authorities of the CSTO member states,” said Stanislav Zas. He added that no cases of coronavirus infection have been officially recorded in Tajikistan so far.