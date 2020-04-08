Date of first court hearing in Armenia television company owner’s case is announced

YEREVAN. – The first court session in the criminal case of 5th Channel television owner Armen Tavadyan and Varuzhan Mkrtchyan is scheduled for April 15. We learn about this from the judicial information system of Armenia.
To note, Tavadyan is accused of bribing a victim of the March 1, 2008 criminal case in order to give false testimony in court. He was detained for two months.
On March 12, the Criminal Court of Appeal ruled to release Armen Tavadyan from pretrial custody. His lawyer Hovhannes Khudoyan had told reporters that the reason for granting their respective appeal was the absence of a reasonable doubt.