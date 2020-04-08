News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Date of first court hearing in Armenia television company owner’s case is announced
Date of first court hearing in Armenia television company owner’s case is announced
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The first court session in the criminal case of 5th Channel television owner Armen Tavadyan and Varuzhan Mkrtchyan is scheduled for April 15. We learn about this from the judicial information system of Armenia.

To note, Tavadyan is accused of bribing a victim of the March 1, 2008 criminal case in order to give false testimony in court. He was detained for two months.

On March 12, the Criminal Court of Appeal ruled to release Armen Tavadyan from pretrial custody. His lawyer Hovhannes Khudoyan had told reporters that the reason for granting their respective appeal was the absence of a reasonable doubt.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia to extradite Armenia former MP
Levon Sargsyan has been wanted by the Armenian law enforcement agencies since October 1, 2018...
 Truck has accident in Armenia, driver, 25, dies on the spot
Near Mets Masrik village of Gegharkunik Province…
 Yerevan school employee rolls down stairs and dies, report being prepared
A report on the incident is...
 Armenia Police to conduct official investigation of incident in Sisian
On her Facebook page, the deputy had written...
 Fellow soldier is charged in connection with Karabakh army serviceman’s death
He has been arrested…
 Bust of Ataturk damaged at Turkish school
News about the incident was reported when...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos