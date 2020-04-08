Armenian Tourism Federation: Armenia shouldn't expect fully active tourism before April 2021

Armenia shouldn’t expect active tourism before April 2021. This is what President of the Armenian Tourism Federation Mekhak Apresyan said during the Minsk-Yerevan-Kishinev-Moscow-Tbilisi joint teleconference held today.

According to him, this depends on several factors, including the period of decline of the coronavirus pandemic in Armenia and abroad, the resumption of all flights and the solutions to the problems in the private sector.

“As you know, tourists are always more passive during the first three months of the year,” Apresyan stated.