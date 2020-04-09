PM: Armenia foreign exchange market is very calm after several days of tension

YEREVAN. – The foreign exchange market in Armenia, and the country’s banking system, in general, is in a very calm state after several days of tension. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated about this Thursday during the government Cabinet meeting.
"In recent days, a certain trend of growth is observed in bank deposits; moreover, there are already visible cases when the citizens' [US] dollar deposits are converted into [Armenian] dram [deposits]," he added. "This means that there is confidence in the government's anti-crisis policy.