News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
PM: Armenia foreign exchange market is very calm after several days of tension
PM: Armenia foreign exchange market is very calm after several days of tension
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – The foreign exchange market in Armenia, and the country’s banking system, in general, is in a very calm state after several days of tension. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated about this Thursday during the government Cabinet meeting.

"In recent days, a certain trend of growth is observed in bank deposits; moreover, there are already visible cases when the citizens' [US] dollar deposits are converted into [Armenian] dram [deposits]," he added. "This means that there is confidence in the government's anti-crisis policy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Pashinyan: 28 new cases of coronavirus recorded, we found 12 more inaccuracies
That's why the number has become 40, the PM explained…
 Armenia government approves 10th anti-crisis measure
Accordingly, micro-entrepreneurs will also receive financial support…
 Armenian-Canadian community to commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide via live broadcast
“By doing so, we will ensure that our community remains safe and compliant to the advice provided by Public Health Canada…
 Armenia PM: AMD 3.67bn already distributed through anti-crisis measures
Which is less than 10% of what we planned…
 Man, 80, dies in Armenia from coronavirus
The spokesperson for the minister of health informed…
 Panamanians required to stay at home on April 11 and 12
2,528 COVID-19 have been confirmed in Panama…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos