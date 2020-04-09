Armenia government approves 10th anti-crisis measure

YEREVAN. – At Thursday's Cabinet session, the government of Armenia approved the tenth anti-crisis measure, which was presented by chairman Davit Ananyan of the State Revenue Committee.

According to him, persons who are the subjects of micro-enterprise in the country after January 1 were targeted as beneficiaries for this support measure.

As per Ananyan, this financial assistance will be provided only once.

"The sales turnover from the circulation of the services provided, the work performed is put on the basis of the support," he added, in particular.