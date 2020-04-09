News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia government approves 10th anti-crisis measure
Armenia government approves 10th anti-crisis measure
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – At Thursday's Cabinet session, the government of Armenia approved the tenth anti-crisis measure, which was presented by chairman Davit Ananyan of the State Revenue Committee.

According to him, persons who are the subjects of micro-enterprise in the country after January 1 were targeted as beneficiaries for this support measure.

As per Ananyan, this financial assistance will be provided only once.

"The sales turnover from the circulation of the services provided, the work performed is put on the basis of the support," he added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Pashinyan: 28 new cases of coronavirus recorded, we found 12 more inaccuracies
That's why the number has become 40, the PM explained…
 TASS: Number of COVID-19 cases in Russia exceeds 10 thousand
A total of 698 people have already been recovered in Russia…
 Armenian-Canadian community to commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide via live broadcast
“By doing so, we will ensure that our community remains safe and compliant to the advice provided by Public Health Canada…
 PM: Armenia foreign exchange market is very calm after several days of tension
Even the bank deposits are growing…
 Armenia PM: AMD 3.67bn already distributed through anti-crisis measures
Which is less than 10% of what we planned…
 Man, 80, dies in Armenia from coronavirus
The spokesperson for the minister of health informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos