Armenian deputy PM: Authorities analyze impulses received from business

The amount of available funds for the packages of anti-crisis measures adopted by the government is AMD 3 billion 670 million, deputy PM Mher Grigoryan told reporters on Thursday.

He explained that six out of 10 packages of measures are already operational, and these are good indicators.

“The 7th package of measures will be available tomorrow, and the implementation of the 8th, 9th and 10th packages will begin on Monday,” he said. “Another measure was adopted on Thursday regarding micro-business,” and it will be implemented quickly as the target group is clear, the deputy PM noted.

According to him, the authorities analyze the impulses that are received from the business. “We want this to be not an anti-crisis tool, but an instrument for the development of the private sector that has a future perspective,” he said. “Social support measures are targeted, and clarification of their beneficiaries will be useful in the future for the implementation of the necessary programs.”