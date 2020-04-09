News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenian deputy PM: Authorities analyze impulses received from business
Armenian deputy PM: Authorities analyze impulses received from business
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The amount of available funds for the packages of anti-crisis measures adopted by the government is AMD 3 billion 670 million, deputy PM Mher Grigoryan told reporters on Thursday.

He explained that six out of 10 packages of measures are already operational, and these are good indicators. 

“The 7th package of measures will be available tomorrow, and the implementation of the 8th, 9th and 10th packages will begin on Monday,” he said. “Another measure was adopted on Thursday regarding micro-business,” and it will be implemented quickly as the target group is clear, the deputy PM noted.

According to him, the authorities analyze the impulses that are received from the business. “We want this to be not an anti-crisis tool, but an instrument for the development of the private sector that has a future perspective,” he said. “Social support measures are targeted, and clarification of their beneficiaries will be useful in the future for the implementation of the necessary programs.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 out of 3 citizens tested for coronavirus in Artsakh have positive results
Taking into consideration the fact that the second...
 Armenian state commission for economic competition protection presents prices in market
The prices of butter, vegetable oil and apples continue...
 MFA on reports on Turkey wishing to assist Armenia: No such matter on agenda
“We are familiar with the press release on the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople’s telephone conversation with the president of Turkey,” the ministry spokesperson said…
 Parliament majority member: EU to provide about €92mn in financial assistance to Armenia
These funds will be spent on the short- and long-term fight against the novel coronavirus in the country…
 Armenian FM has phone call with Lithuanian counterpart
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had...
 Georgia PM: Armenia colleagues asked to transport 35 Armenian students from US
The Georgian and American governments are organizing a special flight...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos