News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Embassy to offer construction jobs to Armenia citizens who had traveled to Russia for work
Embassy to offer construction jobs to Armenia citizens who had traveled to Russia for work
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has issued a press release stating that the Embassy is making efforts to provide support to the citizens of Armenia who had traveled to Russia to work and have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus situation.

The Embassy also reports that  who citizens and groups who need to work in construction can send their contacts to [email protected], indicating name, last name, and in case of group — number of members, specialization (i.e. road construction) and contact phone number. Citizens and groups can also call at + 7 (966) 118-89-84.

The Embassy also mentions that it regularly receives information from Russia-based Armenians about possible jobs in construction in various regions of Russia. If necessary, employers will ensure transportation of citizens to different parts of the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 out of 3 citizens tested for coronavirus in Artsakh have positive results
Taking into consideration the fact that the second...
 Armenian state commission for economic competition protection presents prices in market
The prices of butter, vegetable oil and apples continue...
 MFA on reports on Turkey wishing to assist Armenia: No such matter on agenda
“We are familiar with the press release on the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople’s telephone conversation with the president of Turkey,” the ministry spokesperson said…
 Parliament majority member: EU to provide about €92mn in financial assistance to Armenia
These funds will be spent on the short- and long-term fight against the novel coronavirus in the country…
 Armenian FM has phone call with Lithuanian counterpart
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had...
 Georgia PM: Armenia colleagues asked to transport 35 Armenian students from US
The Georgian and American governments are organizing a special flight...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos