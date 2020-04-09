Embassy to offer construction jobs to Armenia citizens who had traveled to Russia for work

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has issued a press release stating that the Embassy is making efforts to provide support to the citizens of Armenia who had traveled to Russia to work and have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus situation.

The Embassy also reports that who citizens and groups who need to work in construction can send their contacts to [email protected], indicating name, last name, and in case of group — number of members, specialization (i.e. road construction) and contact phone number. Citizens and groups can also call at + 7 (966) 118-89-84.

The Embassy also mentions that it regularly receives information from Russia-based Armenians about possible jobs in construction in various regions of Russia. If necessary, employers will ensure transportation of citizens to different parts of the country.