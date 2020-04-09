Karabakh President instructs to strengthen border control at checkpoints

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, Bako Sahakyan, has instructed the interdepartmental committee coordinating the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh to take measures to strengthen border control at the checkpoints and fully implement the established procedure. Artsakh Information Headquarters informs about this on Thursday.
It added that the Ministry of Health will also soon publish a guideline on the observance of the requirements and the rules and regulations that are specified during the movement in Artsakh of groups entering the republic from Armenia.