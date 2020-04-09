News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Karabakh President instructs to strengthen border control at checkpoints
Karabakh President instructs to strengthen border control at checkpoints
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, Bako Sahakyan, has instructed the interdepartmental committee coordinating the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh to take measures to strengthen border control at the checkpoints and fully implement the established procedure. Artsakh Information Headquarters informs about this on Thursday.

It added that the Ministry of Health will also soon publish a guideline on the observance of the requirements and the rules and regulations that are specified during the movement in Artsakh of groups entering the republic from Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
2 out of 3 citizens tested for coronavirus in Artsakh have positive results
Taking into consideration the fact that the second...
 Armenian state commission for economic competition protection presents prices in market
The prices of butter, vegetable oil and apples continue...
 MFA on reports on Turkey wishing to assist Armenia: No such matter on agenda
“We are familiar with the press release on the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople’s telephone conversation with the president of Turkey,” the ministry spokesperson said…
 Parliament majority member: EU to provide about €92mn in financial assistance to Armenia
These funds will be spent on the short- and long-term fight against the novel coronavirus in the country…
 Armenian FM has phone call with Lithuanian counterpart
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had...
 Georgia PM: Armenia colleagues asked to transport 35 Armenian students from US
The Georgian and American governments are organizing a special flight...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos