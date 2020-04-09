News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia Shirak Province governor: 13 coronavirus cases, 1 recovered
Armenia Shirak Province governor: 13 coronavirus cases, 1 recovered
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Governor of Shirak Province of Armenia Tigran Petrosyan today told reporters that one patient with coronavirus has recovered.

“The patient has been checked out of the infection hospital in Gyumri. More patients are expected to be checked out in the days to come. There is a doctor who has been infected with the virus, and the case was confirmed yesterday. True, the doctor hasn’t worked with patients with coronavirus, but it is very likely that the doctor has had contact with a person who was in need of medical aid before getting tested for coronavirus. The contacts have been isolated,” he said.

The regional governor said, based on the latest data, the province has reported thirteen coronavirus cases in two villages.

Based on the latest data, Armenia has reported 921 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths, and 138 patients have recovered.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Commandant bans operation of supermarkets for 6 hours
Accepting as a basis the records drawn up after...
 Armenia's Pashinyan: Government has distributed AMD 10,700,000,000 for social and economic assistance
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has posted...
 Armenia citizen from Russia refuses to get tested for COVID-19, threatens to commit suicide
Police officers left for the hotel and found out that...
 Third citizen tested positive for coronavirus in Artsakh transported to Armenia
The Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and...
 Armenia Tavush Province governor: 6 infected with COVID-19
He said the situation in the province is under...
 Union of Armenians of Ukraine: 3 Armenians infected with COVID-19, according to preliminary data
Harutyunyan emphasized that the Armenian...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos