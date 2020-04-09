Armenia Shirak Province governor: 13 coronavirus cases, 1 recovered

Governor of Shirak Province of Armenia Tigran Petrosyan today told reporters that one patient with coronavirus has recovered.

“The patient has been checked out of the infection hospital in Gyumri. More patients are expected to be checked out in the days to come. There is a doctor who has been infected with the virus, and the case was confirmed yesterday. True, the doctor hasn’t worked with patients with coronavirus, but it is very likely that the doctor has had contact with a person who was in need of medical aid before getting tested for coronavirus. The contacts have been isolated,” he said.

The regional governor said, based on the latest data, the province has reported thirteen coronavirus cases in two villages.

Based on the latest data, Armenia has reported 921 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths, and 138 patients have recovered.