Union of Armenians of Ukraine: 3 Armenians infected with COVID-19, according to preliminary data
Union of Armenians of Ukraine: 3 Armenians infected with COVID-19, according to preliminary data
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Society

Executive Director of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Hovakim Harutyunyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that, according to preliminary data, there are currently three Armenians who have tested positive for coronavirus.

He clarified that, until then, a citizen of Ukraine of Armenian descent (born in 1978) had tested positive for coronavirus and was living in Kherson. He added that, overall, 1,900 people have been infected and 57 have died in Ukraine.

Harutyunyan emphasized that the Armenian community is working actively to provide assistance to members of the Armenian community and the representatives of other nationalities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
