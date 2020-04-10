Armenian PM: $ 100 million allocated to mitigate the effects of crisis

The Armenian authorities have launched 10 packages of measures to mitigate the socio-economic consequences of the crisis.
According to Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, $ 50 million has been allocated for the needs of the most vulnerable segments of the population and support for the private sector.
PM’s remarks came during the video conference of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on Friday.
Armenian declared the state of emergency on March 16, and strict restrictions have been introduced over air and land communications since March 24. “We intend to step up measures to combat the pandemic and increase the number of tests,” said Pashinyan, thanking partners for their cooperation.
According to him, Armenia is ready to assist partners from the Eurasian Union.
Armenia has already recorded 937 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. Meanwhile, 777 people are currently being treated and 149 people have already recovered.