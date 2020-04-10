News
73 Armenia citizens from Turkey to be under quarantine in Lori Province
73 Armenia citizens from Turkey to be under quarantine in Lori Province
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

The 73 citizens of Armenia transported from Turkey to Armenia in buses with the support of the Armenian government will be under quarantine for 14 days at high-class hotels in Lori Province, as reported the press service of the regional governor’s office of Lori Province.

By the assignment of the regional governor, the citizens were greeted by General Secretary of the regional governor’s office Artur Mkhitaryan and director of the medical center of Vanadzor Vahagn Mkrtchyan. They immediately underwent checkups, had their body temperatures checked and were isolated in suites.

The government is covering all expenses, and the citizens will be provided with three meals per day and all the necessary hygienic accessories. There is a TV set and Internet connection in all hotel suites.

According to the press service, the citizens will be under the care of the regional governor’s office of Lori Province on a daily basis.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
