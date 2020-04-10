News
jnews.ge: Drivers tested positive for coronavirus in Armenia, transported to Georgia
jnews.ge: Drivers tested positive for coronavirus in Armenia, transported to Georgia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society

Drivers who tested positive for coronavirus in Armenia will undergo treatment in Georgia, reports jnews.ge.

Director of the infection clinic of Tbilisi for therapy Maria Ezugbaiaya informed that two truck drivers were checked into the clinic after having tested positive for coronavirus in Armenia.

The drivers are in stable condition and have been at the clinic for the past ten days. Ezugaiaya said if the disease doesn’t become complicated in the course of ten days, as a rule, the patients start recovering sooner, and the two drivers are in this stage. According to Ezugaiaya, their condition will most probably remain stable and they will recover soon.
