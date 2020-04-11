Details come in from tragic car accident in Armenia’s Hrazdan

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia has provided details on the tragic road accident that occurred Friday evening in Hrazdan town.
Accordingly, a car went off the road and crashed into a wall.
The driver (Gevorg M., born in 1989) and the passengers (Hrach A., born in 1997, Hasmik G., born in 1998, and Mariam O., born in 1992) were taken out of the car by local efforts and taken to Hrazdan hospital.
But Hasmik G. died, and the doctors said the others were severe condition.
Subsequently, Gevorg M. and Mariam O. were transferred to Erebouni Medical Center in capital city Yerevan.