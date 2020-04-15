News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia official attends Eurasian Economic Commission Board working group videoconference
Armenia official attends Eurasian Economic Commission Board working group videoconference
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The distant meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) working group on the pricing of natural gas transportation services of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission took place Tuesday via videoconference, with the participation of the heads of the relevant departments of the EEU member states.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan noted that in the envisaged regulations, the Armenian side proposes to be guided by the principles of ensuring the principles of non-discriminatory, transparency, and equal conditions when developing the respective tariff formation policy.

According to Papikyan, the regulations for the formation of a single energy market should stem from mutually agreed approaches and common goals, in order to provide preconditions for economic stability and promising development for the EEU and its member states, especially in the post-crisis conditions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
World oil prices on the rise
Trading data attest to this…
 Trump says OPEC + plans to cut production by 20 million barrels per day
“Having been involved in the negotiations…
 Government approves 11th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
The deputy PM presented this measure…
 World oil prices increasing
Trading data attest to this…
 Putin, Trump hold phone talks over situation in global oil market
They also discussed issues related to the...
 Shared approach of Armenia and Belarus strengthens their positions in talks with Russia over natural gas price
The fact that Armenia and Belarus share the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos