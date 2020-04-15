Armenia official attends Eurasian Economic Commission Board working group videoconference

The distant meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) working group on the pricing of natural gas transportation services of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission took place Tuesday via videoconference, with the participation of the heads of the relevant departments of the EEU member states.
Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan noted that in the envisaged regulations, the Armenian side proposes to be guided by the principles of ensuring the principles of non-discriminatory, transparency, and equal conditions when developing the respective tariff formation policy.
According to Papikyan, the regulations for the formation of a single energy market should stem from mutually agreed approaches and common goals, in order to provide preconditions for economic stability and promising development for the EEU and its member states, especially in the post-crisis conditions.