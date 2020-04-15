News
Wednesday
April 15
News
Wednesday
April 15
Karabakh presidential runoff election preliminary results announced
Karabakh presidential runoff election preliminary results announced
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

According to preliminary results of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) presidential runoff election on Tuesday, ex-PM Arayik Harutyunyan received 39,860 votes (84.5%), and serving FM Masis Mayilian received 5,728 votes (12.1%). Srbuhi Arzumanyan, Chairperson of the Artsakh Central Electoral Commission, stated about this during Wednesday’s meeting with journalists.

She added that according to the data received from the territorial electoral commissions, the voter turnout was 47,165 (45% of eligible voters).
