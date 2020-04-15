Congratulatory message to Arayik Harutyunyan from Armenian ex-president Sargsyan

Armenian ex-president Serzh Sargsyan has congratulated Arayik Harutyunyan on the success after the second round of the presidential elections in Artsakh.

The statement runs as follows:

Please accept my congratulations on your being elected as President of the Artsakh Republic, as well as on the formation of the largest parliamentary faction - the Free Homeland Alliance – in the National Assembly of Artsakh.

You are taking up your position at a very difficult time, when the effects of the global epidemic are changing all perceptions of that same world and call for absolutely new management qualities and approaches in a crisis situation. I hope that your skills and long experience in public administration will help you find the right solutions to emerging challenges in all areas.

Although the elections were held in conditions unusual for the citizens of Artsakh, which continue to pose serious risks to people’s health, I would like to reaffirm my optimism and hope that fully aware of the risks, the authorities have taken all necessary measures. Hopeful that we will only have a few cases of infection in Artsakh, I wish the infected citizens a speedy recovery.

Whatever our preferences and ideas about the President of the Artsakh Republic, the elections are now over, and you are the President-elect by the free will of the citizens of Artsakh. You have the greatest responsibility as for the protection, security and prosperity of that precious portion of our homeland. Carry it with honor and dignity, as befits the fighting spirit and the victorious history of Artsakh.

Continue to build a strong and prosperous statehood based on universal and Christian values in an atmosphere of cohesion and unity in a bid to materialize the long-cherished aspirations of our freedom-loving and creative people.

Artsakh’s independence is a supreme value. It is worth more than our family: it is our life, the heroic path of our comrades-in-arms and the memory of our martyred friends.

Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan again. There is no going back to the past. This is the strong conviction of Artsakh’s citizens. As the President of Artsakh, you are to safeguard that strong belief of ours.

Mr. President,

I welcome your readiness to cooperate with all political forces and individuals for the sake of Artsakh and our national goals. No one has the right to weaken Artsakh and damage its international reputation.

I wish you every success in the highly responsible mission of the President of Artsakh. In your person, I wish the people of Artsakh strong faith in the future, endurance in the face of all hardships. I wish you lasting peace and prosperity.

God bless Artsakh and our people!