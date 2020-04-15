News
Arayik Harutyunyan intends to ask Armenian authorities for financial aid
Arayik Harutyunyan intends to ask Armenian authorities for financial aid
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics


Artsakh presidential candidate, who has the majority of votes, intends to appeal to the Armenian authorities for financial aid.

According to Arayik Harutyunyan, the expected growth in the agricultural sector could be hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration and impact of which cannot be predicted.

 “I think it will be necessary to discuss with the Armenian authorities the issue of attracting additional funds,” he told reporters on Wednesday referring to the direct funds to stimulate the economy. 

He noted that the development of the Artsakh economy will contribute to the improvement of the Armenian economy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
