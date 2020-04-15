News
Kremlin: Russian natural gas price issue within EEU will be examined at expert level
Region:Russia
Theme: Economics

The issue of the price of Russian natural gas within the EEU expanse will be examined at the expert level. Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told this to reporters, commenting on Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko’s statement on the need for more flexible prices for natural gas amid the coronavirus pandemic, TASS reports.

"This issue is for study at the EEU at the expert level," the Kremlin spokesman said. "The issue is placed within the framework of the EEU, it can be raised, it will be studied."

To note, Armenia is also a member in the EEU.
Հայերեն and Русский
