Armenia FM has phone call with Greek counterpart

At the initiative of the Armenian side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had a phone call with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The foreign ministers touched upon the steps that Greece and Armenia are taking to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus and overcome the social and economic consequences of the virus at the national level.
On behalf of the Armenian government, Minister Mnatsakanyan expressed his solidarity with the fraternal Greek people in the fight agains the pandemic.
The foreign ministers particularly underlined the role of strengthening of international cooperation and mutual assistance in addressing global challenges and stressed the importance of the Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral platform.