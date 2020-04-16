Forbes names 200 richest Russians: Armenians are among them

Forbes has rated 200 richest Russians. The 2020 list includes 102 billionaires, two more than last year.
The main owner of Norilsk Nickel Vladimir Potanin is ranked first with $ 19.7 billion, leaving behind the chair and majority shareholder of Novolipetsk ( NLMK) Vladimir Lisin ($ 18.1 billion) and the chair and major shareholder of the Russian gas company Novatek Leonid Mikhelson ($ 17.1 billion).
Armenians are also included in the list: 29th place - Sergey Galitsky ($ 3400 million), 39th place — Samvel Karapetyan ($ 2500 million), 52nd place - Andrey Andreev (Oganjanyants) ($ 1800 million), 103rd place - Ruben Vardanyan ($ 950 million), 113th place - Albert Avdolyan ($ 800 million), 146th place - Nikolai Sarkisov ($ 700 million), 147th place - Sergey Sarkisov ($ 700 million), 166th place - David Yang ($ 600 million).
The fortune of the 200 richest people in Russia decreased by $ 40 billion, to $ 456 billion.