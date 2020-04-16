News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Forbes names 200 richest Russians: Armenians are among them
Forbes names 200 richest Russians: Armenians are among them
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics, Society

Forbes has rated 200 richest Russians. The 2020 list includes 102 billionaires, two more than last year.

The main owner of Norilsk Nickel Vladimir Potanin is ranked first with $ 19.7 billion, leaving behind the chair and majority shareholder of Novolipetsk ( NLMK) Vladimir Lisin ($ 18.1 billion) and the chair and major shareholder of the Russian gas company Novatek Leonid Mikhelson ($ 17.1 billion).

Armenians are also included in the list: 29th place - Sergey Galitsky ($ 3400 million), 39th place — Samvel Karapetyan ($ 2500 million), 52nd place - Andrey Andreev (Oganjanyants) ($ 1800 million), 103rd place - Ruben Vardanyan ($ 950 million), 113th place  - Albert Avdolyan ($ 800 million), 146th place - Nikolai Sarkisov ($ 700 million), 147th place - Sergey Sarkisov ($ 700 million), 166th place - David Yang ($ 600 million).

The fortune of the 200 richest people in Russia decreased by $ 40 billion, to $ 456 billion.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos