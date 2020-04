The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, had an informal meeting Thursday with President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic.

Sarkissian once again congratulated Harutyunyan on his election as President of Artsakh, and expressed confidence that he will continue to use all his strength and energy to ensure the security and development of Artsakh.

They discussed the steps to be taken for future cooperation, as well as the development programs of Artsakh.