Armenia parliament majority: Army general staff ex-chief must come to April 2016 war inquiry committee meeting
Armenia parliament majority: Army general staff ex-chief must come to April 2016 war inquiry committee meeting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It is no coincidence that the meetings of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016 are held behind closed doors. Until the committee comes to a final conclusion, its members have no right to disclose the information received during the meetings. Chairman of the committee Andranik Kocharyan, who is also a member of the majority My Step faction, said this during the traditional briefing in the NA on Monday.

According to him, the committee is studying a number of important issues, and he stressed that it is very important that Yuri Khachaturov, the former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, attend a meeting of this committee. "After our meeting [last week] with [third resident] Serzh Sargsyan, new questions have risen for us, which also concern Yuri Khachaturov," the MP explained.

According to Kocharyan, their questions have no political context and refer exclusively to the events that occurred in April 2016.
