Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,523 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday 11am, a total of 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
According to data released on Wednesday morning, 1,473 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.
Overall, 1,523 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Thursday morning.
A total of 15,960 tests—994 in the last day—have come back negative so far, and 840 people—an increase by 24 in the last day—are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 659 COVID-19 patients—26 people in the last day—have recovered thus far, whereas 24 others have died in Armenia from the disease.