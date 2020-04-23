Mahatma Gandhi statue planned to be erected in Yerevan

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi, the spiritual leader of India and a prominent politician in world history as well as a philosopher, is set to be erected at a park in Yerevan. The respective draft decision is on the agenda of the April 28 sitting of the Yerevan Council of Elders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has sent a letter to the Mayor of Yerevan, proposing to place a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan on the occasion of his 150th birthday, thus strengthening and deepening the friendly relations between Armenia and India.

The letter also states that the statue will be provided by the Indian side, which will also cover the expenses related to the transfer of this statue to Yerevan, as well as the construction of its pedestal and the installation.