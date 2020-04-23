Armenia 3rd President's introductory speech can be published at any moment upon his discretion

Serzh Sargsyan’s introductory speech during the session of the parliamentary committee leading a probe into the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War can be published at any moment and upon Serzh Sargsyan’s discretion. This is what the Office of 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan told 168.am.
In an interview with a journalist, chair of the parliamentary committee Andranik Kocharyan said Sargsyan has been given the audio recording of the session that he attended on April 16. Kocharyan informed that Sargsyan has personally received it and signed a paper stating that he has received it and that the video recording is not subject to publication. He added that the signed document will be attached to the case.
In regard to this, Sargsyan’s Office reported that the copy of the video recording was transmitted to President Sargsyan.