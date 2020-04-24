News
Friday
April 24
News
CE Secretary General calls on Azerbaijan to implement all decisions of ECHR
CE Secretary General calls on Azerbaijan to implement all decisions of ECHR
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan regarding Ilgar Mammadov and Rasul Jafarov, CoE reported

“The acquittal today of Ilgar Mammadov and Rasul Jafarov by the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan is to be welcomed. As the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers has repeatedly emphasised, the execution of the European Court of Human Rights' judgments requires the elimination of all the consequences of the criminal charges brought against them. This step will be reviewed by the Committee in the context of the supervision of the execution of the Court's judgments. The Council of Europe remains available to further its cooperation with Azerbaijan,” she noted.
