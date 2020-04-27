NYT: Pompeo plans to force extension of arms embargo against Iran

The United States will try to get the UN Security Council to adopt a draft resolution providing for the preservation of the arms embargo against Iran, based on the provisions of the Iranian deal, which Washington quitted in 2018, The New York Times reported.

They recalled that, in accordance with the provisions of the Iranian deal, which was signed by the permanent five of the UN Security Council and Germany with Iran in 2015, Tehran will be able to purchase weapons and military equipment from foreign suppliers in October. The US administration intends to prevent this and try to convince members of the UN Security Council to either extend the arms embargo, or introduce even more stringent sanctions against Iran.

According to the newspaper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo approved a plan according to which the US, from a legal point of view, is still a member of the Iranian deal and supposedly has the right to demand the renewal of UN sanctions that were in force before the conclusion of the nuclear deal. If the arms embargo is not extended in October, then Washington will use this argument to insist on the resumption of old sanctions. Theoretically, such an option would be mandatory for all other members of the US, the newspaper explains.

According to source, the plan of Donald Trump’s presidential administration has far-reaching goals, given the approach of the November 3 elections. For example, to force Tehran to conclude a new deal to replace the Iranian deal, but under conditions that are more suitable for the US. Iran has repeatedly refused to start such talks and demands that the US again become a party to the nuclear deal and scrupulously comply with all its provisions. Trump rejects such a path.

According to the publication, many US allies in Europe will oppose the intent and too selective treatment of the US with an international treaty of similar importance.

“We are prepared to exercise all of our diplomatic options to ensure the arms embargo stays in place at the U.N. Security Council,” Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, brought the details of the plan to the attention of some members of the White House National Security Council (NSC), the newspaper writes with reference to European diplomats. According to them, Hook during his visits to New York and Paris informed the Allies about the plan in general terms, but did not mention the US’s readiness to unilaterally demand tougher sanctions against Tehran.