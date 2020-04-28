News
9 CoE representatives infected with COVID-19
9 CoE representatives infected with COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Nine representatives of the Council of Europe have tested positive for COVID-19, but most of them have already recovered, and the Council of Europe has taken measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic, as reported Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Daniel Holtgen to TASS.

“Until this moment, there are nine patients with COVID-19, eight of which are no longer contagious. Most of the people suspected of having the virus are also no longer contagious, and most of them who have had contact with us have already come out of quarantine,” he declared.
