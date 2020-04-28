Iran President blames US for tightening sanctions during pandemic

During phone talks with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani stated that tightening of sanctions by the US government during the coronavirus pandemic is a violation of the norms of international law.
“While the coronavirus is spreading across the world and is leading to the emergence of the need for making corrections in the relations of states, unfortunately, the US is tightening sanctions against the Iranian people. Washington is violating not only the norms of international law, but also international medical-sanitary rules and creating obstacles for Iran to send medical products,” Rouhani said, reports Fars Agency.
In his turn, Ramaphosa also emphasized that Washington’s actions against Tehran are untimely.