Armenia Investigative Committee: 15 charged under case of Gavar incidents

The news service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia reports that 15 people have been charged under the criminal case being investigated and in relation to the murder of two people and bodily firearm injuries of four people in Gavar and mass disturbances through violence and destruction of property by a group of persons. The criminal case is being investigated by the General Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee.

Cases have been instituted under elements of murder; illegally acquiring, realizing, keeping, transferring or bearing arms, ammunition, explosive materials or explosive devices; attempt of murder; intentionally destroying or damaging property and mass disturbances which have been combined into one proceeding.

By combination of sufficient evidence obtained as a result of large-scale investigative and procedural actions performed under the criminal case, 15 people have been charged, and motions to select arrest as pre-trial measures for them have been submitted to the court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan.

A decision to detain 3 others under the case had been made, and one of the three people has been detected and detained.

Preliminary investigation continues.

Information regarding the procedural decisions based on evidence obtained will be provided on a regular basis.