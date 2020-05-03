News
Armenia announces new stage in fight against COVID-19, PM claims
Armenia announces new stage in fight against COVID-19, PM claims
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Armenia is announcing a new stage in the fight against coronavirus, and moving to the stage of decentralized struggle, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

His remarks came during the meeting with deputy PM Tigran Avinyan and health minister Arsen Torosyan.

According to him, this method has been known since the velvet revolution of 2018.

The main reason for this step is that until March-April of next year, new cases will be recorded until they develop a vaccine, the PM said.

"Our task from tomorrow is to ensure the conditions for coexistence with coronavirus. Let us agree that it is impossible to stay locked up for a year. If we knew that we could ascertain the victory over the pandemic under the most severe closed regime, we could come to such a decision, but this is impossible," he said.

Tigran Avinyan, in turn, noted that since May 4, the manufacturing sector, a certain wholesale, and retail sector, with the exception of large shopping centers and markets, have been resumed.

"The exception is 10-12 areas where restrictions apply. The activities of the fields of education and transport, which are the most dangerous from the point of view of the spread of the virus, remain closed," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
