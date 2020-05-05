News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Russia embassy in Armenia launches photo exhibitions’ series on Great Patriotic War years (PHOTOS)
Russia embassy in Armenia launches photo exhibitions’ series on Great Patriotic War years (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

In the lead-up to the 75th anniversary of the victory Great Patriotic War in World War II, the Russian embassy in Armenia has launched a series of photo exhibitions of the war years, prepared by the Federal Archival Agency of Russia, as well ass TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies.

“The work of Soviet frontline photo reporters shows the battles and moments of peace, the daily hard work of the rear, the feats of the partisans, the suffering of the prisoners, and the daily life of the war years. The materials are a proof of the heroism of the Soviet people,” the Russian embassy in Armenia noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: Russian natural gas price one of issues on bilateral agenda
The minister stressed that the Russian Federation is a...
 FM: Armenia has problems with Russia and is discussing them
Armenia has allied ties with Russia and an extremely extensive...
 No close ties in cinema between Armenia and Russia, Shakhnazarov claims
“Unfortunately, we do not have such close ties as in the days of the USSR...
 Newspaper: Russia to impose sanctions on some Armenia judges?
But also to several prosecutors and investigators…
 Russia envoy to Armenia joins Remember the Victory campaign of patriotic poetry
Kopirkin read the poem "The Day of the Great Victory" by great Armenian poet Avetik Isahakyan…
 Russia Ambassador to Armenia pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
The Ambassador and the military attaché respected...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos