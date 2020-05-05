Man who threw himself, his children out of Yerevan building was Russia border troops’ officer, neighbors say

YEREVAN. – The neighbors believe that the man’s throwing himself and his children out of the ninth floor of a building in Yerevan on Tuesday morning is not linked to any social problem.

One of these neighbors told NEWS.am that the man loved his children very much.

"He was a retired man, they were a well-mannered family, and he loved his children very much," she said, in particular. "They didn't have any social problems."

The neighbor added that the man was an officer of the border troops in Russia.

Another neighbor said she had noticed that the man had recently become reticent.

"I can't say whether they were divorced or not because they were coming and going," she added, in particular. "The children were here on Saturdays and Sundays.”

