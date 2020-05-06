Pashinyan: Over 1 million people received direct aid from Armenian government

Within the 16 programs, Armenia has provided assistance to about 21 thousand business entities and over 1 million people, said PM Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday at the parliament.
“We contacted the Central Bank, which provided communications with commercial banks. As of May 5, banks and credit organizations provided credit vacations to over 420 thousand individuals and 15 thousand legal entities,” he noted.
So, according to the PM, 768,180 loans to individuals and 16,875 loans to legal entities were restructured during this period.
As a result of the measures taken, “sensational data were achieved, and this indicates that Armenia managed to avoid social collapse.”