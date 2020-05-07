Armenian MP: Armenia is still an importing country

In 2019, Armenia saw 8.9% growth of exports and 10.3% growth of imports, and this goes to show that Armenia is still an importing country. This is what deputy of the Bright Armenia Party Arkady Khachatryan said during a discussion on the report on implementation of the government’s 2019 Program in parliament today.
Khachatryan stated that Armenia has recorded a 6% drop of the Doing Business coefficient and added that Georgia is ranked 7th and Armenia is ranked 47th. According to the deputy, to solve this problem, the authorities need to have a strategic plan to increase and improve their indicators in the Doing Business Index.