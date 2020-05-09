Iranian FM sends letter to UN on threats caused by illegal US measures

Iran's FM Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to mention the threats posed by the US government’s illegal measures, such as its unilateral withdrawal from the Iranian deal and its sanctions against Iran, Tansim reported referring to a spokesman.
In his letter, Zarif 'has mentioned important tips about the US’ illegal withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, the unilateral sanctions against Iran, the brazen, repeated and constant violation of the UN Charter, particularly the breach of Article 25 of the UN Charter, which have threatened the credibility and integrity of the UN as well as international peace and security.'
Earlier, in March, in a letter to Guterres, Zarif noted that US sanctions are the main obstacle in Iran’s fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and called for the lifting of unilateral and illegal sanctions.