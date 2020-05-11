News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
USD
486.02
EUR
526.21
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.02
EUR
526.21
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Pashinyan discusses work aimed at introducing new property-tax system in Armenia
Pashinyan discusses work aimed at introducing new property-tax system in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday chaired a consultation during which the proposals submitted for the review of the real estate tax system in Armenia were discussed.

It was noted that the purpose of the proposals is to increase the targeting of taxation.

As a result of these changes, it is expected to introduce an effective real estate appraisal and taxation system in the country.

Summing up the consultation, the Prime Minister instructed those in charge of this domain to discuss these proposals with the relevant committees of the National Assembly and, as a result of those discussions, to finalize this plan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One dollar goes beyond AMD 486 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Demonstration being held outside Central Bank of Armenia
They are demanding to revoke the licenses of the country’s credit organizations…
 Armenia PM: AMD 70.3bn already distributed within framework of 17 anti-crisis measures
Among the citizens and legal entities…
 Dollar still gaining value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Armenian MP: Oligarchy not fully extirpated from Armenia
According to him, there are still oligarchs in Armenia...
 Armenian MP: Armenia is still an importing country
Khachatryan stated that Armenia has recorded a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos