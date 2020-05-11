Pashinyan discusses work aimed at introducing new property-tax system in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday chaired a consultation during which the proposals submitted for the review of the real estate tax system in Armenia were discussed.

It was noted that the purpose of the proposals is to increase the targeting of taxation.

As a result of these changes, it is expected to introduce an effective real estate appraisal and taxation system in the country.

Summing up the consultation, the Prime Minister instructed those in charge of this domain to discuss these proposals with the relevant committees of the National Assembly and, as a result of those discussions, to finalize this plan.