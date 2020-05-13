News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Khachaturyan sisters case: Russian investigators refuse to drop murder
Khachaturyan sisters case: Russian investigators refuse to drop murder
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

The Investigative Committee of Russia completed an additional criminal investigation against the Khachaturian sisters accused of killing their father.

Investigators have refused to drop a murder charge against the sisters, BBC reported.

Russian general prosecutor's office concluded earlier this year that the sisters had been subjected to prolonged physical and sexual abuse.

The killing should, therefore, be seen as 'necessary self-defence', the office said.

According to BBC, that ruling was expected to close the case, "but a lawyer for one of the women has told the BBC that Russia's investigative committee has now rejected the prosecutor's position."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Case instituted with report based on video by Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican
Mikayel Minasyan had informed that during a...
 Yerevan protester: I was released from police department about 3 hours later
Manukyan protests against the high interest rates of Armenia’s credit organizations…
 Armenia Constitutional Court president vs. PM lawsuit 1st court session postponed
The trial was adjourned until June 19…
 2 officers detained in connection with Armenian soldier’s death
The investigation of the criminal case continues…
 Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader is summoned to Special Investigation Service
Edmon Marukyan informed on Facebook…
 Lesotho's PM intends to resign after being suspected of killing his ex-wife
As the PM said in an interview with the agency, he has decided to resign because of his age...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos