EU ambassador speaks on visa issues amid COVID-19 restrictions

The issue of obtaining visas is in the jurisdiction of the diplomatic missions of the EU member states, and some of them have already decided to restart visas without additional payments, said the head of the EU delegation to Armenia Andrea Victorin.
Her remarks came in response to comment on whether it is possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic to get a visa for which money has already been paid.
She noted that on April 15, the EU roadmap was approved, which involves a phased solution to problems in relation to external partners to avoid the spread of COVID-19 outside the EU.
The restrictions on non-essential tourist visits to the EU have been extended until June 15th, she added.