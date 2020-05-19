Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,041 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday 11am, a total of 218 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 5,041 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Tuesday morning.

A total of 43,041 tests—1,191 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 2,788 people—an increase by 70 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 2,164 COVID-19 patients—145 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 64 others—an increase by three—have died in Armenia from the disease.