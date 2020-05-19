News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,041 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,041 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday 11am, a total of 218 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 5,041 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Tuesday morning.

A total of 43,041 tests—1,191 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 2,788 people—an increase by 70 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 2,164 COVID-19 patients—145 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 64 others—an increase by three—have died in Armenia from the disease.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Parliament Speaker on fines for not wearing face mask
Touching upon the prices of face masks, Ararat Mirzoyan...
 Armenia State Revenue Committee confirms 2 coronavirus cases
The State Revenue Committee of Armenia currently has two...
 Armenia health minister: Those with COVID-19 but without symptoms will no longer be isolated
This change is due to two factors…
 Armenian parliament hosting working meeting with representatives of tourism industry
The meeting is being held under the chairmanship of the Armenian parliament vice-president Vahe Enfiajyan...
 Armenia to reconsider amount of compensation for bank deposits
A respective discussion was held in the parliamentary committee…
 South Sudan vice president tests positive for COVID-19
South Sudan has recorded 194 COVID-19 cases...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos