Armenia 2nd President's attorney on restriction on Kocharyan's meetings with elder son

Judge Anna Danibekyan is persistently refusing to lift the groundless restriction on second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s visits with Sedrak, his elder son. This is what the ex-president’s attorney Aram Vardevanyan told reporters today.

The attorney recalled that this restriction is even reflected in the annual report of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia. “The other members of the family can visit Robert Kocharyan in the presence of an officer of the penitentiary institution, but there is nothing mentioned about tests for COVID-19.

There is no ground for the restriction. During the inquiry stage, the Special Investigation Service introduced an innovative approach, and as a result, even though Robert Kocharyan had been in liberty for nearly five months and was seeing his family members, now there are restrictions on Sedrak Kocharyan’s meetings with his father,” Aram Vardevanyan stated.