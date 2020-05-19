News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia 2nd President's attorney on restriction on Kocharyan's meetings with elder son
Armenia 2nd President's attorney on restriction on Kocharyan's meetings with elder son
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Judge Anna Danibekyan is persistently refusing to lift the groundless restriction on second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s visits with Sedrak, his elder son. This is what the ex-president’s attorney Aram Vardevanyan told reporters today.

The attorney recalled that this restriction is even reflected in the annual report of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia. “The other members of the family can visit Robert Kocharyan in the presence of an officer of the penitentiary institution, but there is nothing mentioned about tests for COVID-19.

There is no ground for the restriction. During the inquiry stage, the Special Investigation Service introduced an innovative approach, and as a result, even though Robert Kocharyan had been in liberty for nearly five months and was seeing his family members, now there are restrictions on Sedrak Kocharyan’s meetings with his father,” Aram Vardevanyan stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Attorney: Robert Kocharyan’s health problems are caused by his stay at the detention center
"This is an undeniable fact...
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial rescheduled
The presiding judge informed that a notification had been received from hospital…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial to resume
His lawyers had filed three motions with the court…
 NGO president: Positive results in agriculture might be one of reasons for Armenia 2nd President's trial
One of the reasons why second President of Armenia...
 Ex-President Kocharyan lawyers to appeal Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction decision
The legal team has received the court decision to deny the motions to commute his current precautionary measure of arrest…
 Defense attorneys: All questions about Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan's case are already answered
They issued a statement…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos